The $400 billion plastics industry would like you to know that its products are becoming greener, lighter, more efficient, and less evil.
Firms including Telles, a joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland
and Metabolix, are making plastics from materials such as sugar and
castor oil, while others are finding novel ways to reuse plastic. One
example: Wyndham Hotels’ staff will soon begin wearing suits made of
recycled plastic. That’s a uniform fit for the future. — AB
Mon, June 22
Recast
International Plastics Showcase
Chicago
