The $400 billion plastics industry would like you to know that its products are becoming greener, lighter, more efficient, and less evil.

Firms including Telles, a joint venture between Archer Daniels Midland

and Metabolix, are making plastics from materials such as sugar and

castor oil, while others are finding novel ways to reuse plastic. One

example: Wyndham Hotels’ staff will soon begin wearing suits made of

recycled plastic. That’s a uniform fit for the future. — AB



Mon, June 22

Recast

International Plastics Showcase

Chicago

