When Father’s Day was first proposed in the early 1900s, people
laughed. Sure, Mother’s Day was fine, but Father’s Day? Ha! In a letter
to the editor, one New York Times
reader asked, “What’s next, Household Pet Day?” Never mind the
ridicule: Father’s Day is now celebrated around the world, to the
delight of retailers everywhere. In 2008, Americans spent $11 billion
on Pop, $700 million of it on greeting cards. But you don’t have to
shell out to show Dad you love him. An awkward three-minute phone call will suffice. — ZW
Sun, June 21
Appreciate
Father’s Day
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.