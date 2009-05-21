advertisement
Father’s Day

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

 

When Father’s Day was first proposed in the early 1900s, people
laughed. Sure, Mother’s Day was fine, but Father’s Day? Ha! In a letter
to the editor, one New York Times
reader asked, “What’s next, Household Pet Day?” Never mind the
ridicule: Father’s Day is now celebrated around the world, to the
delight of retailers everywhere. In 2008, Americans spent $11 billion
on Pop, $700 million of it on greeting cards. But you don’t have to
shell out to show Dad you love him. An awkward three-minute phone call will suffice. ZW

 

dadsday2

Sun, June 21
Appreciate
Father’s Day

