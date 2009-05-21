When Father’s Day was first proposed in the early 1900s, people

laughed. Sure, Mother’s Day was fine, but Father’s Day? Ha! In a letter

to the editor, one New York Times

reader asked, “What’s next, Household Pet Day?” Never mind the

ridicule: Father’s Day is now celebrated around the world, to the

delight of retailers everywhere. In 2008, Americans spent $11 billion

on Pop, $700 million of it on greeting cards. But you don’t have to

shell out to show Dad you love him. An awkward three-minute phone call will suffice. — ZW

Sun, June 21

Appreciate

Father’s Day

