It has taken four architecture competitions and 33 years for the Greeks

to settle on a design for the New Acropolis Museum and build the thing.

The winning vision — that of New York architect Bernard Tschumi —

boasts balcony views of the Parthenon and a glass floor that reveals archeological remains underfoot.

This museum has a grander purpose: winning back the Elgin Marbles, a

set of sculptures removed from the Acropolis and spirited to Britain in

the 19th century. Britain has maintained that its world-class museums

are the best home for the artifacts. This is Greece’s concrete argument

that it won’t stop until it’s got all its marbles. — Abha Bhattarai



Sat, June 20

Preserve

Opening of the New Acropolis Museum

Athens, Greece

