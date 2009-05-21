Terminator Salvation: What You Missed So Far

Ever since director McG graced the cover of our May issue , we’ve been preparing for the Terminator Salvation invasion (which begins tonight in theaters) with a series of articles, videos and slideshows. Here’s a cheat sheet for finding all of our coverage. But be warned: there may be spoilers ahead, and we have still more yet to come.

Hollywood’s Rogue Mogul: How Terminator Director McG Is Blowing Up the Movie Business How McG (yes, that’s his name — he directed the new Terminator movie) evolved from bubblegum auteur into a tinseltown killing machine.

The Business of Terminator The original Terminator film had a budget of around $6.5 million, but pulled in $78.4 million, offering a 1,200% return on investment that is still the best in the franchise.

Rebooting Terminator: McG on the Genesis of ‘Salvation’ The Terminator franchise was played-out by the time McG was approached to resuscitate John Connor’s adventure. Before taking up the challenge, he went to “kiss the ring” of director James Cameron.

Rebooting Terminator: What It’s Like Directing a Blockbuster There are 400 people on the set, 500 more back at the studio counting on you to make a $200 million movie that will excite people enough to buy a ticket at the theater. How do you handle the pressure?

The Terminator Economy: Passion Comes First McG talks about what he shares in common with Shaun White, Seth MacFarlane, the Google founders and Bill Gates.

BOTS VS HUMANS