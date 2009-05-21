“I know I’ll offend wet advocates, but you can’t

do everything with water,” says Tim Maxwell, president of GreenEarth

Cleaning, which licenses a liquid-silicone-based dry-cleaning

technology. At the biennial World Educational Congress for Laundering

and Drycleaning, them’s fighting words. “Ozone gas injected into water

is the strongest sanitizer, and it activates detergent without hot

water,” says Articlean CEO Mark E. Moore. This isn’t quite Bloods

versus Crips, since everyone shares a goal: wringing out savings

through innovation, much of it green. For instance, a company called

AquaRecycle plans to “introduce a product that recycles dryer exhaust,”

says president Jeff Lebedin. Good clean fun. — DL