2009 Festival of Architecture and Forum

By Fast Company Calendar

At last year’s forum, all 300 attendees donned lobster bibs and “got
cacophonous” during the send-off social event, recalls organizer Denise
MacDonald. Sadly, she can’t guarantee repeat cacophony this year. But
she does promise plenty of can’t-miss happenings, including a keynote
from design guru Jan Gehl and a trade fair featuring the latest architectural technologies
and services, such as precast, prestressed concrete. “If you’re
interested,” she adds, “there’s also a fancy dinner.” Great! We’ll have
the lobster. DM

 

canada


Wed, June 17
Construct
2009 Festival of Architecture and Forum
Montreal

