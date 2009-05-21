2009 Festival of Architecture and Forum

At last year’s forum, all 300 attendees donned lobster bibs and “got

cacophonous” during the send-off social event, recalls organizer Denise

MacDonald. Sadly, she can’t guarantee repeat cacophony this year. But

she does promise plenty of can’t-miss happenings, including a keynote

from design guru Jan Gehl and a trade fair featuring the latest architectural technologies

and services, such as precast, prestressed concrete. “If you’re

interested,” she adds, “there’s also a fancy dinner.” Great! We’ll have

the lobster. — DM