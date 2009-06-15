Does the mere thought of PowerPoint-glutted conferences send your
fingernails inching toward your eyeballs? Then we suggest the
pecha-kucha night at this designers’ gathering. The brainchild of Tokyo
architects Mark Dytham and Astrid Klein, pecha-kucha (Japanese for
“chatter”) nights began in 2003 and have since spread to 180 cities.
The boozy boardroom-meets-poetry-slam
format brings a vibrancy to the loathed PowerPoint by applying a set of
strict rules: Artists and designers show 20 slides for 20 seconds each.
That’s 6 minutes and 40 seconds to reveal inspirations and original
works. Then they shut up, sit down, and let us get back to our drinks. —Kate Rockwood
Mon, June 15
Chatter
NeoCon World’s Trade Fair
Chicago
events.