Cara Schatz wants to make one thing clear: Members of the SLA are, in
fact, special. “They work at huge companies, like McDonald’s and
General Electric, and they inform C-suite decisions,” says Schatz, a
conference organizer. “They need to know the latest, greatest ways to
find information.” Attendees this year will hear a keynote from Colin
Powell, discuss buzzed-about tech innovations (Twitter), and unwind at
themed mixers. Web-savvy librarians who know how to party? That really is special. —Dan Macsai
Sun, June 14
Special Libraries Association Conference 2009
Washington, D.C.
