Special Libraries Association Conference 2009

Cara Schatz wants to make one thing clear: Members of the SLA are, in

fact, special. “They work at huge companies, like McDonald’s and

General Electric, and they inform C-suite decisions,” says Schatz, a

conference organizer. “They need to know the latest, greatest ways to

find information.” Attendees this year will hear a keynote from Colin

Powell, discuss buzzed-about tech innovations (Twitter), and unwind at

themed mixers. Web-savvy librarians who know how to party? That really is special. —Dan Macsai