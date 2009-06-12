They play Connect Four. They mix martinis. They paint. And at this sixth annual event, robots go head-to-head in categories from

navigation to remote-controlled flame throwing. In the past two years, the gathering has doubled to 70 events and

entrants from more than 80 countries. Spectators will witness AI

technology powering amateurs’ homespun creations. Our favorite contest: the SOBotz (translation: 16-ounce robots) Combat. May the best bot win — and survive. —Kate Rockwood