Promoting New England’s Innovation Mojo

I just read an interesting post over on Innovation Economy relating the discussion at a brainstorming session on how to better communicate New England’s contributions in the area of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This would be an interesting discussion at any time in any place since the long term economic health and growth of a region is tied to its innovation achievements. This discussion has a more topical interest because in today’s challenging economic climate the need to drive innovation is as great as it has ever been for individuals, businesses, and communities. It has personal interest to me because I live and work in New England.One thing I found rather curious about the notes on the meeting was that there was not statement of the underlying goal. In other words, why do we want to communicate New England’s innovation prowess? Perhaps the participants felt this was a given, but as any innovation practitioner knows, the first step to finding the right solution is to understand the real problem you are trying to solve. What is the problem to which blowing our innovation horn is the solution, and what are the outcomes we are trying to create as a consequence?Since nature abhors a vacuum, I am going to fill in the goal with what I would assume to be the unspoken goal. We wish to drive more regional innovation because that will in turn drive local economic growth. So with this goal in mind, we can posit some specific desirable outcomes: