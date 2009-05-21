Ditch the Tin Foil Hat, Try This Tin Foil Building Instead

No word yet about this building’s ability to block electromagnetic waves, but even the most paranoid conspiracy theorist will be able to hang his hat in of these eight kooky work cabins by British architect Thomas Heatherwick. The cabins, which have a Buckminster Fuller bent, are for an artists’ retreat in Wales.

The project, at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre, didn’t have a big budget. So Heatherwick invented an entirely new, low-cost building technique. First, he sourced stainless steel that’s roughly the thickness of tin foil. At the building site, these were crinkled to create the walls of each work studio. To provide structural stability, the steel was then backed with insulating foam, thus creating strong, lightweight structures using building materials that could be transported at low cost.

Heatherwick is best known for this brilliant beach-side cafe and his amazing roll-up bridge, in London:







Next year, he’ll be unveiling an ultra prestigious project: The U.K. pavilion, for the 2010 Shanghai Expo.