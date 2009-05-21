advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Ditch the Tin Foil Hat, Try This Tin Foil Building Instead

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Aberystwyth Arts Centre

advertisement

No word yet about this building’s ability to block electromagnetic waves, but even the most paranoid conspiracy theorist will be able to hang his hat in of these eight kooky work cabins by British architect Thomas Heatherwick. The cabins, which have a Buckminster Fuller bent, are for an artists’ retreat in Wales.

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

The project, at the Aberystwyth Arts Centre, didn’t have a big budget. So Heatherwick invented an entirely new, low-cost building technique. First, he sourced stainless steel that’s roughly the thickness of tin foil. At the building site, these were crinkled to create the walls of each work studio. To provide structural stability, the steel was then backed with insulating foam, thus creating strong, lightweight structures using building materials that could be transported at low cost.

Heatherwick is best known for this brilliant beach-side cafe and his amazing roll-up bridge, in London:



Next year, he’ll be unveiling an ultra prestigious project: The U.K. pavilion, for the 2010 Shanghai Expo.

aberystwyth_heatherwick_1

More pictures of the work studios:

aberystwyth_heatherwick_2

img_aberystwyth_1

Related: Preview: Architecture of the 2010 World Expo in Shanghai

[Via Dezeen]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life