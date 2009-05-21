A New Paradigm for the Streets of NYC?

On April 10, 1968, Jane Jacobs was arrested and charged with inciting a riot at a protest against the Lower Manhattan Expressway, an eight-lane elevated highway proposed by Robert Moses that would have obliterated a chunk of the SoHo neighborhood and displaced nearly 2,000 families.

Fortunately, the plan was defeated. But Moses prevailed over Jacobs in other cases, such as the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Jacobs and Moses are the polar stars of urban planning. He used his political might to ram home big institutional projects, like Lincoln Center and suburban parkways. She was the searing voice of neighborhood resistance and an advocate of small-scale ingenuity, in all its messy brilliance. Cities were at their best, she wrote, when politicians stepped aside and let the “ballet of the sidewalks” take over.

The epic Moses versus Jacobs battle has renewed relevance today as New York and other U.S. cities gear up for a new wave of infrastructure work prompted by stimulus spending and the need to retrofit for efficiency. Yesterday Mayor Bloomberg of New York scored one for the Jacobs team by releasing a street design manual that is meant to coax the city away from car-centric planning and toward a more pedestrian-friendly future.