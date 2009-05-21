Register for TWTRCON 09: 20% Discount, Year Subscription to Fast Company

TWTRCON SF 09—Hotel Nikko, San Francisco, May 31, 2009–is the first conference entirely focused
on Twitter as a business platform: how to use Twitter to reach and
engage customers, influence opinions and activate markets.
Learn how to:
- Create your Twitter business strategy
- Explore applications that create revenue
- Use Twitter to listen to customers and respond
- Network and share ideas with leading business, marketing, media and
PR executives, key Twitter developers and social media experts
Speakers include:
- Guy Kawasaki, Co-founder, Alltop
- Jeremiah Owyang, Senior Analyst, Forrester Research
- Jeremy Pepper, PR Manager, Boingo Wireless
- Steve Rubel, SVP, Director of Insights, Edelman Digital
- Brian Solis, Principal, FutureWorks
- Kara Swisher, Co-Executive Editor, The Wall Street Journal
Register today at twtrcon.com using the promo code DVYN14 and receive 20% off.