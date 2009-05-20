Reinventing the Coffee Business Around Ethics and Sustainability: Dean Cycon

Dean Cycon, CEO of Dean’s Beans and award-winning author of Javatrekker: Dispatches from the World of Fair Trade Coffee

uses only organic fair-trade coffee and cocoa, typically pays farmers

well above the fair-trade minimum while still keeping consumer prices

very affordable, and reinvests substantial profits into locally

governed sustainability/economic development projects in the

communities that supply his coffee. He’s also perhaps the business

person with the highest integrity that I’ve ever encountered.

Not surprisingly, his revenues and profits have grown every year, despite the recession.

In a speech to small business owners in Massachusetts,

Cycon described how he had decided not to invest thousands of dollars

in a more eco-friendly liner for disposable coffee cups, that in a year

would keep about a basketball’s worth of plastic out of the landfill on

a year’s volume of 100,000 cups. It didn’t make either economic or

environmental sense, he said.

On the flip side, Cycon was asked

to be the organic coffee supplier when Keurig introduced its wildly

popular single-serve coffee makers. He looked at the machine, was

disturbed by the large amount of plastic that would be consumed, and

suggested to the engineers that they redesign it more sustainably,

replacing the disposable plastic containers with biodegradable ones

made of the same thick paper used to make egg cartons. When the company

declined, he refused to supply the coffee, a decision that cost him

millions of dollars, but which still feels like the right decision to

him. He’s actually looking to develop a competing model that would be

more eco-friendly.

Cycon has also been an agent of change within

the coffee industry, challenging companies like Starbucks and Green

Mountain to up their percentage of fair-trade sources, and to make much

larger donations to village sustainability programs in the coffee

lands: $10 million to his $10,000, in one case.

On the fair trade

issue, he points out that if a large coffee roaster sources four

percent from fair-trade co-ops, that could mean 96 out of every 100

farmers are not making a living wage.