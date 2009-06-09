advertisement
Consumer Genetics Show

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Genetics, this is your mainstream moment! So says conference founder
and biotech entrepreneur John Boyce, who points to the rapid drop in
DNA-sequencing costs and growing interest in genomics
from consumer-goods manufacturers. Boyce says this inaugural show will
focus on “the intersection of genetics and the consumer front.” Expect
to see reps from P&G, Unilever, and insurance companies mingling
with researchers including ex — Human Genome Project chief Francis
Collins and Alzheimer’s-focused neurologist Robert C. Green. The public
can attend for just $15, but don’t think that genetics comes that
cheap: It still costs $5,000 to map your genome. Anne C. Lee

genomics


Tue, June 09
Map
Boston

