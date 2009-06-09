Genetics, this is your mainstream moment! So says conference founder
and biotech entrepreneur John Boyce, who points to the rapid drop in
DNA-sequencing costs and growing interest in genomics
from consumer-goods manufacturers. Boyce says this inaugural show will
focus on “the intersection of genetics and the consumer front.” Expect
to see reps from P&G, Unilever, and insurance companies mingling
with researchers including ex — Human Genome Project chief Francis
Collins and Alzheimer’s-focused neurologist Robert C. Green. The public
can attend for just $15, but don’t think that genetics comes that
cheap: It still costs $5,000 to map your genome. — Anne C. Lee
Tue, June 09
Map
Consumer Genetics Show
Boston
