Consumer Genetics Show

Genetics, this is your mainstream moment! So says conference founder

and biotech entrepreneur John Boyce, who points to the rapid drop in

DNA-sequencing costs and growing interest in genomics

from consumer-goods manufacturers. Boyce says this inaugural show will

focus on “the intersection of genetics and the consumer front.” Expect

to see reps from P&G, Unilever, and insurance companies mingling

with researchers including ex — Human Genome Project chief Francis

Collins and Alzheimer’s-focused neurologist Robert C. Green. The public

can attend for just $15, but don’t think that genetics comes that

cheap: It still costs $5,000 to map your genome. — Anne C. Lee