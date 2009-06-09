Starting a tech business in good times takes guts–more than 60% of new ones fail
in four recession-free years. These days, you need courage, chutzpah,
and an extra measure of je ne sais quoi. A chance to woo investors
helps; last year, more than 300 startups vied for the 30 spots at
Launch. This year, panelists will come from VC firms including
Morgenthaler Ventures and Draper Fisher Jurvetson. The spoils of spunk?
Since 2006, the courtships have spawned upward of $80 million in
financing. —Genevieve Knapp
Tue, June 09
Start Up
Launch: Silicon Valley 2009
Mountain View, California
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.