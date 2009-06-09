Launch: Silicon Valley 2009

Starting a tech business in good times takes guts–more than 60% of new ones fail

in four recession-free years. These days, you need courage, chutzpah,

and an extra measure of je ne sais quoi. A chance to woo investors

helps; last year, more than 300 startups vied for the 30 spots at

Launch. This year, panelists will come from VC firms including

Morgenthaler Ventures and Draper Fisher Jurvetson. The spoils of spunk?

Since 2006, the courtships have spawned upward of $80 million in

financing. —Genevieve Knapp