A hot topic at this meet-up of solid-waste execs will be the booming business of trash to cash.
Some 55% of American waste still ends up in landfills, and operators in
this $52 billion industry have long been required to collect and
dispose of the by-product, methane gas. Well, waste not, want not: In
2003, some began turning it into energy. There are now 469
landfill-to-gas projects in the U.S., delivering 310 million cubic
meters of gas daily — enough to power 1.6 million homes. How
wonderfully trashy. —Kate Rockwood
Mon, June 08
Get Trashed
Waste Expo
Las Vegas
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.