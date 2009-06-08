waste expo

A hot topic at this meet-up of solid-waste execs will be the booming business of trash to cash.

Some 55% of American waste still ends up in landfills, and operators in

this $52 billion industry have long been required to collect and

dispose of the by-product, methane gas. Well, waste not, want not: In

2003, some began turning it into energy. There are now 469

landfill-to-gas projects in the U.S., delivering 310 million cubic

meters of gas daily — enough to power 1.6 million homes. How

wonderfully trashy. —Kate Rockwood