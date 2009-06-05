Watch out, Stan Lee! You’re not the only old coot trying to cash in
again on a decades-old creative burst. Seventies schlockmeisters Sid
and Marty Krofft make their bid for Marvel Comics — like cultural
relevance via Will Ferrell’s $100 million reinvention of the Saturday
morning camp classic, about a trio that gets trapped in a secret world
populated with dinosaurs, lizard people, and monkey boys. After one
preview screening, a fanboy dubbed it “Anchorman crossed with Jurassic Park.” In other words, it’s going to make a lot of Chakas. — David Lidsky
Fri, June 05
Watch
Land of the Lost
