Should we go to the hog races first or the PigCasso art show? Welcome to bacony bliss,
a three-day celebration of porcine proportions that draws 40,000
consumers, producers, and vendors to Iowa, the top pork-producing state
in America. To keep those bellies filled as browsers take in the latest
in farm technology and management tools, some 13 tons of piggly-wiggly
are cooked on a custom 50-foot-by-10-foot grill. But the real highlight
of the expo? The unveiling of imaginative new cuts of meat, such as
pork chops on a stick and pig wings, which are tender bone-in shanks
coated with sauce and eaten by hand. Here, piggy piggy piggy! — Kate Rockwood
Wed, June 03
Pig Out
World Pork Expo
Des Moines, Iowa
