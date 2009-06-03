World Pork Expo

Should we go to the hog races first or the PigCasso art show? Welcome to bacony bliss,

a three-day celebration of porcine proportions that draws 40,000

consumers, producers, and vendors to Iowa, the top pork-producing state

in America. To keep those bellies filled as browsers take in the latest

in farm technology and management tools, some 13 tons of piggly-wiggly

are cooked on a custom 50-foot-by-10-foot grill. But the real highlight

of the expo? The unveiling of imaginative new cuts of meat, such as

pork chops on a stick and pig wings, which are tender bone-in shanks

coated with sauce and eaten by hand. Here, piggy piggy piggy! — Kate Rockwood