advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

World Pork Expo

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Should we go to the hog races first or the PigCasso art show? Welcome to bacony bliss,
a three-day celebration of porcine proportions that draws 40,000
consumers, producers, and vendors to Iowa, the top pork-producing state
in America. To keep those bellies filled as browsers take in the latest
in farm technology and management tools, some 13 tons of piggly-wiggly
are cooked on a custom 50-foot-by-10-foot grill. But the real highlight
of the expo? The unveiling of imaginative new cuts of meat, such as
pork chops on a stick and pig wings, which are tender bone-in shanks
coated with sauce and eaten by hand. Here, piggy piggy piggy! Kate Rockwood

baconsplosion


Wed, June 03
Pig Out
World Pork Expo
Des Moines, Iowa

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life