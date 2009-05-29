After some 3,800 episodes, Jay Leno will relinquish his 11:35 p.m. slot
to Conan O’Brien. Jimmy Fallon is already in O’Brien’s old slot. Here’s our take on Leno’s last monologue:
* After 17 years, Jay Leno is stepping down as Tonight Show
host. That’s a long time in one job. How long? When Leno started, there
was no Internet, O.J. Simpson was respected, and the economy was merely
George H.W. stupid.
* You excited about summer vacation? It officially started this week. Or, as Jay Leno calls it, “temporary unemployment.”
* Leno
says he’s never touched any of the salary he’s earned as host. In a
related story, CEO Jeff Immelt today asked Leno to bail out GE.
* NBC
wanted to break it gently to Jay that his last day would be May 29. I
don’t know if having Donald Trump make the call was such a good idea. — DL
Fri, May 29
Watch
Jay Leno’s Last Tonight Show
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.