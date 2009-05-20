World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress

For this year’s Golden Nut Award, the Oscar of the nut-and-dried-fruit

world and the highlight of this three-day congress, we nominate Dr.

Atkins. High-protein diets have helped boost nut consumption

in the United States by almost 50% over the past decade, with almonds

tightening their hold on the No. 1 spot. Why the International Nut and

Dried Fruit Foundation doesn’t give out a more inclusive Trail Mix

Award, we don’t know. But for the record, the most popular dried fruit

in the U.S. is the raisin; the average American noshes 7.3 pounds each

year. — KR