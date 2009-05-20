For this year’s Golden Nut Award, the Oscar of the nut-and-dried-fruit
world and the highlight of this three-day congress, we nominate Dr.
Atkins. High-protein diets have helped boost nut consumption
in the United States by almost 50% over the past decade, with almonds
tightening their hold on the No. 1 spot. Why the International Nut and
Dried Fruit Foundation doesn’t give out a more inclusive Trail Mix
Award, we don’t know. But for the record, the most popular dried fruit
in the U.S. is the raisin; the average American noshes 7.3 pounds each
year. — KR
Fri, May 29
Go Nuts
World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress
Monte Carlo, Monaco
