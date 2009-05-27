40th World Series of Poker

Though Las Vegas casinos are taking a beating — gaming revenue is down this year by double digits — one segment of the gambling industry remains evergreen: high-stakes poker. The WSOP is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a $40,000 No-Limit Hold’em tournament, surely intended for the recession-proof … or soon-to-be broke. Last year, 58,720 entrants competed for a record $180 million in prize money, and 22-year-old Danish player Peter Eastgate won the main event (buy in: $10,000) and $9 million, becoming the youngest person ever to win the WSOP. Looking to emulate Eastgate but can’t quite come up with the cash? Try the “stimulus special” event on Saturday, May 30th — buy-in is a measly one grand. — Kyle Berlin