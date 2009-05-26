advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Could the wheezing fate of America’s newspapers crush even the hearts
of young children? You bet! The National Spelling Bee, which famously
felled contestant Ben Bernanke in 1965 — the word he couldn’t handle
was “edelweiss”
— has inspired books, movies, and even a Broadway musical in recent
years, and some 5 million viewers tuned in to catch the final rounds on
ABC in 2008. But youngsters vie for a modest $37,600 in cash and
savings bonds only after winning regional competitions mostly sponsored
by local newspapers. Small daily rags and even a few big-city ones have
been folding fast — several dozen so far in 2009, including Denver’s Rocky Mountain News,
which has produced seven champions over the years. So some communities
are grumbling that Scripps needs a new competition model. Mr.
President, we want a bee b-a-i-l-o-u-t. — KR

scripps bee


Tue, May 26
S-p-e-l-l
Scripps National Spelling Bee
Washington, D.C.

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com

Visit the FC Now Blog for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life