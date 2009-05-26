Scripps National Spelling Bee

Could the wheezing fate of America’s newspapers crush even the hearts

of young children? You bet! The National Spelling Bee, which famously

felled contestant Ben Bernanke in 1965 — the word he couldn’t handle

was “edelweiss”

— has inspired books, movies, and even a Broadway musical in recent

years, and some 5 million viewers tuned in to catch the final rounds on

ABC in 2008. But youngsters vie for a modest $37,600 in cash and

savings bonds only after winning regional competitions mostly sponsored

by local newspapers. Small daily rags and even a few big-city ones have

been folding fast — several dozen so far in 2009, including Denver’s Rocky Mountain News,

which has produced seven champions over the years. So some communities

are grumbling that Scripps needs a new competition model. Mr.

President, we want a bee b-a-i-l-o-u-t. — KR