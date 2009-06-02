Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3)

A few years ago, E3 made a mistake. It went invitation-only, lost the hot booth babes dressed as Lara Croft and Jill Valentine, and killed the buzz. Now E3 is once again open to the public — or “qualified computer- and video-game-industry audiences,” at least. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the world’s best gaming expo this year, which will feature early looks at releases for the upcoming holiday season. We’re imagining The Sims: Recession, where it takes more than a flip through the newspaper to score a limo for your commute, or maybe WiiNES, which would require you to blow into the console to play, just like in the olden days. Whatever it is, we’ve been doing our thumb exercises. — Zachary Wilson

