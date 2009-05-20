“Did You Know 3.0?” – You Need to Watch This Video!

I seldom pass along links to videos, but this is one that I think every person in business and every employee in the workplace needs to see. Why? Because we get so caught up in the day-to-day struggles of running a business and earning a living that we lose sight about how rapidly and drastically our world is changing, and will continue to change, and how those changes will affect the way we live and work. In five-minutes “Did You Know 3.0,” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpEnFwiqdx8&e shows us many of those changes. And, at the same time, raises a lot of interesting and scary questions. Some of the facts and figures presented:Ø The top 10 in-demand jobs in 2010 … did not exist in 2004.Ø The amount of new technical information doubles every two years. For students starting a 4 year technical degree half of what they learn their first year of study will be outdated by their third year of study.Ø How long it took various technologies and tools to reach a market audience of 50 million: