Double Negative; Classified Info; Air Pollution, In a Positive Light



VERY SHORT LIST

Double negative

FICTION

I Am Not Sidney Poitier

Percival Everett’s audacious new novel, I Am Not Sidney Poitier, is narrated by a young man named Not Sidney Poitier, who happens to look exactly like Sidney Poitier. And like Everett’s 2002 novel Erasure, it’s a tour de force.

I Am Not Sidney Poitier begins as a coming-of-age story. Midway through, it turns into a domestic comedy — a latter-day update of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. And here’s where the novel gets really interesting: If Everett’s writing Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, then Not Sidney Poitier is, in fact, Sidney Poitier. But who was Sidney Poitier if not a reflection of everything that America once wanted its black men to be? And conversely, if Sidney Poitier himself wasn’t quite Sidney Poitier, who is Not Sidney Poitier supposed to be? These aren’t academic questions:Everett’s echo chamber is full of feeling, and it says a great deal about our nominally postracial America. It’s also very, very funny.

I Am Not Sidney Poitier (Graywolf; paperback; 272 pages)

the VeryShortList.com archive