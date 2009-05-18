It’s Almost Summer – Time To Shed Your Skin

In 2005 Ryan Dienst and his team were coming to a painful realization. The medical imaging device company they founded three years ago was in the wrong business. Global Medical Imaging ( GMI ) had built up a healthy revenue stream selling ultrasound and imaging equipment to doctors’ offices, but every sale was to a new customer (no recurring revenue) and margins were uninspiring.

GMI was not the only player in this business, but while its competitors resigned themselves to their “reality,” GMI decided to change it. Since then GMI has engineered two pivotal turning points, applied several patterns, and thereby unlocked new growth and profitability in what many view as a stable, mature business. Could GMI be positioned to become a game-changing player in the medical device market? Early indications say yes.

Slip into something new

A few years ago, two things converged and gave GMI’s management an idea for a winning move. Customers began asking GMI for more help. “They’d tell us, ‘Can you help us repair this? We already have a relationship with you; can’t you stick with us?’” says Dienst.

Such requests helped GMI’s management see a new opportunity. As Dienst describes, “We recognized that we had developed strong technical competencies that we could provide repair and support, and we could offer these as a service to our clients.”

This shift in the business model – from only selling equipment to also servicing it – had three clear advantages.

First, by adding a service contracts business on top of its core business, GMI could grow revenues substantially.

Second, these contracts generated far higher margins than GMI’s and its competitors’ core businesses.