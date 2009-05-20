Google Reveals Its PowerMeter Partners

Google first revealed plans for the PowerMeter, a smart meter-connected Google gadget that displays personal electricity consumption data on home computers, in February. Yesterday the company announced partnerships with multiple utilities: San Diego Gas and Electric (California), TXU Energy (Texas), JEA (Florida), Reliance Energy (India), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (Wisconsin), White River Valley Electric Cooperative (Missouri), Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (Canada), and Glasgow EPB (Kentucky).

The partners range from privately-held rural utilities to municipally-run urban utilities, but according to Google, they all “desire to serve their customers by providing access to detailed information that helps save energy and money”. Judging by the amount of smart meter-reliant energy-monitoring devices being announced every day, most forward-thinking utilities fall into that category.

Google has also revealed that it is seeking partnerships with companies that can help integrate smart meters with PowerMeter. The Internet giant has already partnered with Itron, a meter and data management company.

PowerMeter is only available to a limited group of Google employees at the moment, but the application will roll out officially later this year.

[Via Google Blog]