Bike Pedaling Gardeners Water Vegeatabes and Fruits at Britain’s Chelsea Flower Show

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
kingsmeadow

Bikes rigged to provide power for laptops, TVs, and other electronics are nothing new, but the water-recycling garden uses pedal-power for a different purpose: watering plants. The water-recycling garden, currently on display at the Chelsea Flower Garden Show in England, uses two training bikes to pump water to plants.

The system works by pumping water along a circuit to irrigate a fruit and vegetable garden. Excess water is sent to a storage tank for reuse. The garden, designed by Gerardine and Wayne Hemingway, cost $61,000 to build and contains a “living wall” with myriad fruits and veggies, including pak choi and strawberries.

Will the pedal-powered garden be the next big thing in agriculture? Maybe, for organizations with exercise-savvy employees. Couldn’t Google, for example, rig up bikes in its gym to pump water onto its campus grounds? We’ll find out how well the pedal-powered garden works in the real world when the Hemingways’ display is transported after the Chelsea Flower Garden Show to the British town of Gateshead.

[Via Reuters]

