The flow of information has always interested me. In high school and college, I studied journalism, which in turn introduced me to advertising. I quickly migrated to the media side of the ad market as I loved the study of media patterns, demographics, sociographics and trends. Trends seem to be coming at us faster and faster these days, as exemplified by the growth of the Web site, followed by blogs, followed by social networks and now social news. Twitter is a great example of social news, that of individuals getting raw data and distributing it rather than have reporters filter and write about it for them. Thomas Baekdal recently published a long view of the history of information with a pretty good educated guess as to where the flow is going.