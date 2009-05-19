Hot Diggity Dog! Design That’s Good Enough to Eat

Take one baguette, slice it in half, impale it on a warm spike, add any of six sauces into the resulting cavity, insert one of five grilled sausages and serve. That’s DOGMATIC: the Gourmet Sausage System.

If you’re looking for a tasty lunch wrapped in tasty design, DOGMATIC is for you. Located on a street full of fast food fare near New York City’s Union Square, DOGMATIC stands above the rest. They opened their doors last October just as the world was imploding, but their top-to-bottom commitment to great design shows no sign of compromise.





DOGMATIC: the Gourmet Sausage System – *****

The name is clever, the graphics bold and crisp. The dominant color palette is cool blue and white, refreshingly counter-intuitive to the image of grilled meat. The vision for DOGMATIC and its beautifully integrated brand identity by creative agency Mother NY is deftly applied to packaging, menus and marketing collateral. A spirited Web site reflects a young urban customer with high style photography. The interiors designed by the firm EFGH are contemporary, bright, clean and signal no-nonsense dining. It’s a compact space with high ceilings and a glass façade that casts cool northern light into the room. A generous communal dining table, made of butcher block, is built like a tank and features custom designed seats that roll in and out on glides. Even the waste bins are integrated into the wall behind tile work decorated with whimsical illustrations. Nice and neat.

This lunchtime treat is more common in Scandinavia where my well-traveled friends say street vendors offer delicious “pølser” sausage sandwiches. DOGMATIC offers chicken, beef, pork, turkey and lamb. Not a carnivore? You can have yours with asparagus. Sauces include truffle gruyere, chimichurri and horseradish mustard. My favorite is lamb with mint yogurt and is a real value for $4.50. Add a homemade coconut or ginger soda for a couple of bucks and lunch is complete.

DOGMATIC started as one push cart in Greenwich Village in 2006 as the brain child of Andrew Deitchman, of Mother NY, and Heather Baltz. Now in collaboration with Blum Enterprises, it is a brand that is working on all burners. New York is their only location but they are franchise ready and primed for success.

