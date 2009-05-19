GE’s sustainability initiatives

Yesterday I attended an outreach event, organized by AccountAbility and GE, to bring together NGO stakeholders to provide input on GE’s continually developing sustainability initiatives. I was one of a couple of other corporate attendees invited to provide input. I tried to do my part, but I think that I also learned just as much on behalf of BT as my GE colleagues no doubt learned for their company. It was an excellent event and something more companies should do.

I had the opportunity to

hear about GE’s recently announced Healthymagination initiative.

What a fantastic example of staying ahead of the competition. Many

companies are trying to work out how they catch up with GE’s Ecomagination and GE leapfrog

themselves with this!

Although I don’t for one

minute think that the folks at GE based their program on my Four

Dimensions of Sustainability, it is a great example for me to use of a

comprehensive and holistic approach. It includes significant attention to

each of the four dimensions: Direct Impact, Product in Use Impact, Enabled

Impact and Inform and Influence.

·

Direct Impact – key initiatives focused on GE’s own employee

wellness and health.

·

Product in Use and Enabled Impact – the major thrust of the

program is R&D spend to launch an ambitious range of health product

innovations aiming for cost reduction, access improvement and quality

improvement.

·

Inform and Influence – A commitment to applicable health

information programming on NBC and MSNBC

I was also impressed with a

recognition of some of the policy issues facing overall healthcare costs and

expectations with GE’s commitment to producing a range of “only what is

needed” products.