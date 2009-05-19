Bokeen’s Cybook Opus E-Reader Beats Kindle to a Pocket-Friendly Size

E-reader manufacturer Bookeen recently revealed details on its newest hand-held device. Unlike Amazon, which recently super-sized the Kindle 2 into the larger DX, Bokeen’s innovation goes in the other direction: the Cybook Opus fits in a pocket.



Bookeen revealed the device at Digital Book 2009 last week, and its specs make it sound pretty interesting. Largely thanks to its petite size, it weighs a mere 5.3 ounces. According to Bookeen, that makes it the lightest e-reader there is. It’s got a 5-inch e-ink screen, with a 600-by-800-pixel resolution, and can display text in 12 different font sizes. It’s also designed to be operated with one hand, with shoulder page-changer buttons and a central joystick-like control; has a motion sensor to rotate the display for landscape orientation, and 1GB of on-board storage. In terms of file capabilities, it supports ePub and PDF–but, it seems, not Amazon’s proprietary Kindle format.

These specs stand up pretty well with the Kindle 2–the screen resolution is the same for example, and though the Kindle 2 has room for 1,500 books in its 2GB of memory, the 750-odd the Cybook can manage certainly isn’t an issue.

The main thing that makes the Cybook interesting is its size. The Kindle really isn’t pocket-friendly, and the bigger DX is designed to please textbook and newspaper readers. Whereas the Cybook is about the same size as a paperback novel, and is literally just as portable. That should earn it a few fans when it launches in June.

