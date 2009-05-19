LOVING LEADERSHIP

Currently I am reading the great book ‘ The Power of Design’ from Richard Farson. In his discussion about leadership he says the following: “Love and passion are the organizing forces in leadership and management, overriding technique or skill, just as they are in almost everything that is worthwhile – romance, parenthood, creativity. Leadership is then like being in love”.

Further he discusses the new requirements for leadership. What does today’s manager need to think about? The paradoxical nature of human affairs. The necessary conditions for achieving innovation. An understanding of the true nature of success and failure. An understanding of the changing workforce. An appreciation of the new context of work. A commitment to a new ethics of leadership. The development of a courageous vision. This puts a high emphasis on learning and accepting these new qualities and new learnings. But love for learning is a conditio sine qua non for leaders in this marketplace.

The focus of leaders should be on facilitating the professional as well as the personal growth in organizations. In order to do so, it is very helpful to act according to a set of leadership principles; These principles are guiding the leaders’ behavior. These leadership principles cover the following topics: leadership,change, talent, frontline and sustainability. LEADERSHIP

· TRUST IS A VERB · HAVE COMMITABLE CORE VALUES · COACH INSTEAD OF MANAGE · LISTEN OPEN MINDED · PROVIDE MEANING

CHANGE · EXPLAIN THE WHY AND WIFM OF CHANGE · EVERYONE HAS TO CHANGE · INNOVATION IS THE NORM · HAVE CROSS FUNCTIONAL TEAMS

· INVOLVE CUSTOMERS TALENT · FOCUS ON STRENGHTS · HAVE FUN, PROVIDE THE POSSILBILITY TOPLAY · LEARN CONTINUOUSLY

· METRICS DRIVE BEHAVIOR FRONTLINE

· THE FRONTLINE IS YOUR REAL BUSINESSCARD · STIMULATE BOTTOM-UP COMMUNICATION · MAKE A DIFFERENCE

· ENTHUSIASM DRIVES EXCELLENCE SUSTAINABILITY BE ETHICAL IN THE FULFILLMENT OF ONE’S ROLE

PROVIDE ‘CLEAN AND GREEN’ SOLUTIONS

RESPECT DIFFERENCES AMONG INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS, HAVE EMPATHY When applying these principles in th eday-to-day operations, the leader will be showcasing loving leadership!

