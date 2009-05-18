Dragonfly Vertical Farm Concept Rethinks Urban Food Production for New York

City dwellers use less energy and more public transportation than their rural counterparts, but urban landscapes often lack localized food production. Vincent Callebaut Architectures attempts to remedy that with its Dragonfly concept, a vertical farm modeled on the wings of a dragonfly.

The Dragonfly, envisioned along the East River at the south edge of Roosevelt Island, is described by Callebaut as a “true living organism. Nothing is lost;everything is recyclable.” Callebaut’s 132 floor, 600-meter-high farm contains 28 different agricultural fields for fruit, vegetable, meat and dairy production. The fields are surrounded by houses, offices, and research laboratories laid out over several floors. The building, which is completely powered by solar and wind power, also purifies liquid waste into water suitable for crops and composts solid waste for fertilizers.

Callebaut’s Dragonfly is probably too expensive for construction in the near future, but it’s an imaginative look at how cities can become more self-sufficient without sacrificing too much real estate.

