ICFF’s Best New Designers Hail From…Milwaukee?!

At ICFF 2009, Misewell made an extraordinarily polished debut with its very first furniture collection–and the furniture design company just won the New Designer award, judged by the ICFF Editors committee, which included tastemakers from Dwell, Metropolis, and others. The young company, comprised of two brothers, Vincent and Paul Georgeson, is perhaps the only furniture start-up in recent memory to be based in Milwaukee. But you’d never guess it looking at their designs, which are both contemporary and approachable–and fairly reasonably priced, given the size of their operations. Here’s the two brothers describing some of their wares for Fast Company :