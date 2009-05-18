Positive People and Success

Self confidence is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. Self confident people have three things in common. 1) Self confident people are optimistic. 2) Self confident people face their fears and act. 3) Self confident people surround themselves with positive people.

Last week I did a post on tolerance that had some quotes from Sherman Alexie’s book The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian. I found some other great stuff in there about surrounding yourself with positive people. Check it out…

“Something magical happened to me when I went to Reardon. Overnight I became a good player.

“I suppose it had something to do with confidence. In Reardon my coach and the other players wanted me to be good. They needed me to be good. They expected me to be good. And so, I became good.

“I wanted to live up to expectations. I guess that’s what it comes down to. The power of expectations. And as they expected more of me, I expected more of myself, and it just grew and grew until I was scoring twelve points a game – as a freshman…

“‘Coach,’ I said, ‘I don’t think I can do it.’ He walked over to me, kneeled, and pushed his forehead against mine. Our eyes were like an inch apart. I could smell cigarettes and chocolate on his breath.

“‘You can do it,’ Coach said. ‘You can do it,” Coach said again. He didn’t shout it. He whispered it, like a prayer. And he kept whispering again. Until the prayer turned into a song. And then, for some magical reason, I believed him…