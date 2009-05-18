Shine Bright in Dark Times

This column is called Leading Change and is written for people taking the reins in their hands, whether by choice or not. In organizations today it is often the latter.

Circumstances are not what we would like them to be. Profits are down. People are being laid off. Leadership is forever asking us to do more with less. We are in the process of systematically and persistently discovering what can be dispensed with and what is critical.

There are days when simply making it through without a catastrophe feels like an accomplishment.

How do you deal with change when imposed from outside, whether by leadership or an unfriendly environment? How do you screw your own head on differently so you are up to the task, and help others do the same? How do you move from stress to engagement? What opportunities are there in a mess like this?

I worked in a large, decentralized bureaucracy for thirteen years. This situation came around in some form or other every few years like the moon cycling around the planet, causing the tides to ebb and flow.

Those of us who were in it for the long haul recognized the cycles of stress and developed our particular ways of coping.

Some put their heads down and got to work, thinking the best way to avoid a layoff was to be busy generating real value, demonstrating our worth through actions. Mostly it worked. But, sometimes the axe came through without regard for rationality, common sense, or even political correctness.