Why I Let My Students Use Facebook During Class

Thanks to laptops, I have to compete with the most sophisticated portable entertainment device ever conceived by man…welcome to the modern classroom.

Now, I could dig deep into my primal

nature and do what authority figures have done for thousands of years in the

face of competition: stamp out the competitor. Rather, I keep my inner-dictator

at bay and let my students surf freely.

Why?

1). Multi-tasking is an essential

21st Century Skill. Tuning into multiple streams of information

is a great way to capture lots of data. Personally, I’ve stumbled upon (no pun

intended) countless critical pieces of research because my laptop is attuned to

about a dozen feed services simultaneously (Twitter, RSS, Facebook, email….and

the list goes on).

Make no mistake, even in a class of 40, I can

tell when a student loses focus on me, and I call them out. I want them to

know there are consequences for failing to multi-task well.

2). It makes me a better teacher. Having to

compete with the likes of Youtube and Collegehumor has turned my lectures

into standup comedy. What was once forgettable is now engaging. If I see eyes

staring up at me over the rim of a laptop screen, I know it’ll be remembered.



Would you prefer that teachers ban laptops? Do you want employees which are adept at social media?