Pitching 101

Always remember that people care far less about your company/solution than you do – your company/product description has to be incredibly simple. People viewing your pitch will immediately try to figure out where you fit in their sphere of understanding. Making it easier for them will increase the chances that something positive comes out of the meeting.

Entrepreneurs worry about underselling their value, so they use superlatives and generalizations to make the vision larger. What often comes out is a description so general, that it basically becomes meaningless. How does this (somewhat fictitious example) sound? “XXX has created a revolutionary new consumer web experience that enhances browsing through patent-pending technology that combines semantic concepts with viral distribution.” Huh?

Use examples to make the concept simple. People understand examples. “With XXX, a customer can find a product for purchase, like a diamond ring or a barbecue grill using a digital photograph of a similar product.” I may not understand how it works or how it is deployed, but I get the general idea.

Prepare a 1 minute, 2 minute, and 3 minute version of the product description. Use the most appropriate description depending on the opportunity. Sometimes “less is more.”

A one-pager – do NOT exceed one side – that summarizes all the basic information about the company is really helpful. Biz dev people and investors usually have a set of standard questions – it makes sense to summarize it all on one sheet and have it ready to hand out – this is good for conferences and shows as well. Typical things people will want to know, include the following: Brief solution overview (company boilerplate)

Company Overview – investors, funding, management team

What Does the Solution Do?

Business Benefits

Unique Differentiators (why is this REALLY different from other companies)

Customers/references

Keep it real – what you say about your company has to pass the “sniff test.” One CEO on the tour was asked why his product was better than a list of 4 others that do similar/identical things – his answer was essentially “ours works and theirs doesn’t.” Ouch. An answer about how the solutions differ or how they address the same problem differently would have garnered a far more positive response.