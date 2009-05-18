Green Seal Sets Standard for Eco-Savvy Restaurants

Restaurants taking the time to become more energy-efficient and less wasteful can now officially prove their mettle with Green Seal’s ecolabeling standard for restaurants. The GS-46 seal’s gold, silver, and bronze levels are awarded based on responsible food purchasing practices and overall waste reduction of restaurants and catering services. There are approximately 945,000 eligible businesses in the U.S, with expected sales this year of $566 billion and 13 million employees. That means Green Seal-certified restaurants have a real chance to stand out from the competition.

Restaurants seeking Green Seal approval should be ready to shell out fees for on-site verification and monitoring, ranging from $2,380 for small operators with sales of less than $500,000 to $7,650 for larger operations with sales of over $10 million. It’s not exactly pocket change, but savings in efficiency and consumer interest could easily make up for it, especially in the case of larger chains like McDonalds.

A slew of other industries already have Green Seals available, including academia, trade groups, airports, and hotels.

