Minority and Disadvantaged Businesses Need to Insist on Fair Treatment From Those who Need Them

Today I delivered a web site to a small welding company in Phoenix, to whom I have served as a marketing consultant under a City-financed technical assistance program. They’re the original mom and pop, and this was their first web presence. I thought I would close out their file, since they now had a web site and marketing materials, but they had a few remaining questions, and by the end of an hour with them, I was almost in tears.

They are really struggling, and their plight is not unlike those of thousands of small businesses that are certified as MBE(Minority Business Enterprise) SBE (Small Business Enterprise) and WBE (Woman Business Entreprise.

The owner of this business, certified as MBE/SBE has been a welder for fifteen years. He

has always done business on a handshake. His certifications allow him to satisfy certain contracting requirements large organizations have in order to get government contracts.

Recently, a large company that

he has been doing business with for a long time ran out of work and

stopped using him, which pretty much sunk his business. He ran out and got small repair jobs for subsistence. Now the big company is

back, and they have a job for which they want him to foot $5000

in advance for materials. It’s a construction fence around a new county courthouse building.

He is the MBE SBE sub-subcontractor

on the job. Both companies up the food chain from him need the MBE set

aside dollars, which is why they use him–that and his experience and

willingness to be on call 24/7.

But they don’t want to sign a

contract with him in which they have to pay a third up front, or pay

for the materials in advance, or in any way help him with the working

capital — even though if he doesn’t participate he could have the job

shut down. Last time he worked with a company as their token MBE,

they started the as a Time and Materials job and changed it on him in

mid-job, wiping out his profit. When he read the contract he had

signed, he realized the larger company hadn’t signed their end, and

weren’t bound.

This is often how subcontractors get treated, especially in a down economy. The larger companies have trouble getting financed, and they try to finance themselves on the back of sub- and sub-subcontractors.