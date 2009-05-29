The UAE’s Not Dead Yet: Three Stunning Buildings Near Completion [UPDATED]

Images of the futuristic architecture being planned for Dubai and Abu Dhabi conjure an era before the economic meltdown–what will happen to all those construction cranes sitting prone in the desert now? It turns out that a couple of the projects are actually going to get built. Two big experimental American architecture firms–Asymptote and Reiser+Umemoto–have nearly finished signature projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Both just barely missed the collapsing real estate market–so for now, despite all the hoopla about Dubai’s futuristic architecture, these two works are some of the only that we’ll ever see built. Both designs are eye-popping.

The Yas Hotel, set for completion in October, will be a crown jewel during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: It sits right alongside the track, in a glittering new marina complex which cost $36 billion to build. The race will pass through the building’s heart, and right under a covered bridge that links the two towers of the Yas Hotel. Asymptote, headed by Lise Anne Couture and Hani Rashid (Karim’s brother), won the competition to design the hotel a scant two years ago. Covered in a shell of glass and steel, it’s almost more interesting incomplete–with the intricate guts on full display: