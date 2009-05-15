In Defense of the Disposable: Has the Green Backlash Begun?

We all knew it was coming. With the opening today of InDisposed , the backlash against green orthodoxy is officially underway.

InDisposed, an exhibition in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, opens on the eve of ICFF, the country’s foremost design event, with more than a dozen design concepts that put an arty contemporary spin on disposable products. Jen Renzi and Dan Rubinstein, former House & Garden editors, organized the show to deflate “the eco-friendly design movement’s tendency to pretentiousness–and, alas, intellectual laziness.”

The show includes Fire Wall, a room divider that can be used as firewood by Situ Studio, a young Brooklyn firm.

Design Glut, the young masters of irony, created candlestrip, a candle in the form of a power strip.

One of the cleverest items can’t be shown here, because it has no material form: Tobias Wong persuaded Paper magazine to let him guest edit 10 pages, and then dispose of them by putting them online.