In Defense of the Disposable: Has the Green Backlash Begun?

We all knew it was coming. With the opening today of InDisposed, the backlash against green orthodoxy is officially underway.
InDisposed, an exhibition in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, opens on the eve of ICFF, the country’s foremost design event, with more than a dozen design concepts that put an arty contemporary spin on disposable products. Jen Renzi and Dan Rubinstein, former House & Garden editors, organized the show to deflate “the eco-friendly design movement’s tendency to pretentiousness–and, alas, intellectual laziness.”
The show includes Fire Wall, a room divider that can be used as firewood by Situ Studio, a young Brooklyn firm.
Design Glut, the young masters of irony, created candlestrip, a candle in the form of a power strip.
One of the cleverest items can’t be shown here, because it has no material form: Tobias Wong persuaded Paper magazine to let him guest edit 10 pages, and then dispose of them by putting them online.