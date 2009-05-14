My Job Is to Ask the Questions

I’m the first person to admit that compared to you, I have no idea what I’m talking about. You’re there, doing what you do, and doing it with skill.

This recent blog post by Seth Godin highlights the reasons why I blog: I’ve got something to say – but I don’t know it’s value to each reader. Each time my finger hovers above the “post” button, I have a moment of doubt about whether I should be doing what I’m doing. But I still hit the post button. Because the questions do need to be asked, the awareness does needs to be raised and I believe I do bring value to my readers. Must be the rain making me philosophical.

Let me be really clear: My job is not to tell you what to do. I don’t know what to do. You do.

Not just me, of course. Everybody with a blog or a book or an interest in your success. Don’t do what they say. Listen to their questions instead.

My job is provoke you into asking hard questions. Ask those questions to your boss and your co-workers and yourself. It’s easy to show that self-aware decisions and thoughtful strategies outperform blind stumbling.