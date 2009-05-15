Tolerance and Success

Interpersonal competence is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become interpersonally competent, you need to do three things. First, get to know yourself. Use this self knowledge to better understand and communicate with others. Second, build solid, long lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with the important people in our life. Third, learn how to resolve conflict positively and in a manner that enhances, not detracts from your relationships.

I just finished reading The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie. I read it for two reasons. First, I am a big fan of Mr. Alexie. Second, I saw that it was on a list of books that most often gets called into question by the book banning crowd – and I always make a point of reading books that anybody want to ban. I found The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian to be a touching coming of age story that deals with one of the major problems facing Native Americans — alcoholism. I don’t see what anyone could question about this book. But I am a big believer in free speech.

But that’s not the reason for bring up The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian here. I found some great stuff about interpersonal competence on page 155. Junior, a teenager on the Wellpinit Reservation in Washington State and the book’s narrator, is talking about his grandmother…

“And, yeah, my grandmother was smart and kind and had traveled to about 100 different Indian reservations, but that had nothing to do with her greatness.

“My grandmother’s greatest gift was tolerance…

“She still hung on to that old-time Indian spirit, you know? She always approached each new person and each experience the exact same way…

“Whenever we went to Spokane, my grandmother would talk to anybody, even the homeless people, even the homeless guys who were talking to invisible people…