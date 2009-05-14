advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“Design for a Dollar”: Pratt Students Get a Lot of Bang for a Buck

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Is it possible to design anything worthwhile for less than a buck? That’s the challenge Pratt students set for themselves as part of this year’s ICFF Design Schools’ Exhibition. Surprisingly, the Pratt students managed to come up with a wide array of intriguing items, many of which were born of cast-off materials. That not only made their cost less than a dollar, but environmentally solid gold.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life