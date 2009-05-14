Habits that Really Annoy Recruiters

Like addressing a cover letter to “Ms. Kennedy” when the recruiter has a different name and gender. Or starting a phone interview by asking, “Now what job is this for?”

Most of us have pretty good ideas about what NOT to do in a job search, but recruiters can offer even better insights. In the latest edition of the Recruiter Roundtable on Yahoo! HotJobs, participants were asked to share their “pet peeves” about job seekers. Their answers are very enlightening.

Nobody Is Perfect

The answer that surprised me most: Candidates who are perfect. In other words, people who don’t offer anything substantive when asked about their weaknesses in a job interview. Instead they say something like, “One area I could improve on is maybe working a little less.”

“People who are so insecure to admit their shortcomings or even their mistakes make me feel that they lack good emotional intelligence,” says Yves Lermusi, CEO of Checkster.

Granted, the “weakness question” is one of the worst, in my humble opinion. You do have to be very selective about how you answer it, and you’ve got to put the best positive “spin” on it. Thus the answer often feels contrived, not genuine.