Is your “busy” productive?

You are so busy. There’s so much to do, so much to see, so many people to contact. And yet, do you find that your actions aren’t bringing you the results you want?

Busy does not equate to productive. You may be accomplishing everything on your to-do list, but if the things you’re doing aren’t bringing you the results you want, then your efforts are wasted. It’s like driving around in circles.

There are those things that are income-producing activities and those things that are not. Too often, you get trapped in the distractions or filler activities so you feel like you’re really busy but you achieve minimal results for your actions.

Increasing your productivity does NOT mean doing more! It means doing the right things at the right time to ensure your success.

Here’s a three step process for increasing your productivity and achieving success:

1) Define success. If you don’t have a destination, any road will get you there. You have to define your destination. Envision your “success.” What does success look like for you? What activities will you do doing? How much money will you be making? How will YOU be different in your vision of success? The person you are today is not the person you’ll be when you are more focused, more effective, and making more money.

2) Create a strategic plan. Once you know your destination, then you can map out a plan in order to get there. What are the actions steps you will take today, this week, this month, this quarter, this year in order to achieve the vision you have for success? Success doesn’t happen by chance. Your plan will guide your daily activities and focus your efforts.