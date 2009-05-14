Is your “busy” productive?

You are so busy. There’s so much to do, so much to see, so many people to contact. And yet, do you find that your actions aren’t bringing you the results you want?
Busy does not equate to productive. You may be accomplishing everything on your to-do list, but if the things you’re doing aren’t bringing you the results you want, then your efforts are wasted. It’s like driving around in circles.
There are those things that are income-producing activities and those things that are not. Too often, you get trapped in the distractions or filler activities so you feel like you’re really busy but you achieve minimal results for your actions.
Increasing your productivity does NOT mean doing more! It means doing the right things at the right time to ensure your success.
Here’s a three step process for increasing your productivity and achieving success:
1) Define success. If you don’t have a destination, any road will get you there. You have to define your destination. Envision your “success.” What does success look like for you? What activities will you do doing? How much money will you be making? How will YOU be different in your vision of success? The person you are today is not the person you’ll be when you are more focused, more effective, and making more money.
2) Create a strategic plan. Once you know your destination, then you can map out a plan in order to get there. What are the actions steps you will take today, this week, this month, this quarter, this year in order to achieve the vision you have for success? Success doesn’t happen by chance. Your plan will guide your daily activities and focus your efforts.
3) Take directed action. In other words, now that you have a destination and a map, you must get behind the wheel and drive. Stop cleaning and detailing the car. Take the actions outlined in your plan. Follow your map. Usually there are simple, basic steps that if completed regularly will bring you to success. Be patient, consistent, and persistent. Success doesn’t happen overnight and often, we have unrealistic expectations for success. Focus on what you need to do in order to create the success you want. In other words, focus on the process rather than the outcome.
If you follow the prescription for success, you will succeed. It’s a simple process so what makes it so hard? As you focus on each step in the process, notice the thoughts you have. How easy is it for you to dream of success? Do you celebrate your successes and accomplishments now? Or do you struggle with being good enough; in fact, do you often think that nothing you do is good enough?
As you map out your plan, how do you feel about structure, details, and restrictions? Do you struggle with following a plan even when it’s good for you and you know it will work? Future success will be determined by how willing you are to let go of what’s not working and try something new. We are imprisoned by our habits which determine our success or failure.
Action is the hardest step of all. Many people have difficulty behind the wheel: not trusting yourself, taking direction from too many other people, trying to please everyone, or even freezing. Procrastination and perfectionism are born of fear.
Learning to create positive habits of thought, acting in spite of your fears, and committing to your vision for success is the path to turning your dreams into reality. Increasing your productivity is more about mastering your inner world. The outer world will then fall into place.
Your partner for success,
Coach Julie