The 99% Conference: Scott Thomas on Designing the Obama Campaign [video]

By Cool Hunting1 minute Read

At the recent, The 99% Conference, Scott Thomas took the stage to talk about what it was like to design Obama’s digital campaign on the fly. This video culls the highlights from his presentation and catches up with him afterward to find out more about his theories on simplicity and his plans for working in politics in the future.

